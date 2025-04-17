Miss India, who once gave competition to Rekha, worked in B-grade films, her height became a hurdle Even after achieving success in films, the career of this actress came to an end. This beauty, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, now lives in anonymity.

From the 70s to the 90s, several actresses marked their Bollywood debuts. These beauties made their place in the industry with a different identity. However, only a few actresses were here to stay. While some of them set new dimensions, others disappeared with time. Today, we will talk about an actress who started her journey with a beauty contest and soon became famous in Bollywood. However, after spending some time in the industry, she disappeared from Bollywood. She even gave a tough competition to superstar Rekha with her glamorous avatar and strong acting.

Beauty pageant to Bollywood

The actress we are talking about is Sonu Walia, who emerged as one of the most beautiful actresses of her time. Born as Sanjit Kaur Walia, Sonu was counted among the top actresses of that era. However, she appeared in side roles in most of the films. She won the title of Femina Miss India in the year 1985. She featured in 'Khoon Bhari Maang' with Rekha and Kabir Bedi. Her intimate scene in this film brought her into the limelight. Apart from this, she also worked in Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti's film 'Dil Aashna Hai'.

Did not get work due to this reason

Sonu worked with many big names in her career, but do you know that many Bollywood stars did not want to work with her, and the reason for this was her height. Her career flopped due to her long height. In one of her interviews, Sonu had said that she is taller than other actresses and actors, and that is why she got fewer opportunities in films. At that time, many short actors were playing lead roles, who did not want to work with her. This was a big reason why her career collapsed. Although she did not blame it as the only reason, she said that this became a reason in the industry that she was not getting good scripts.

Where is she now?

In the past several years, Sonu Walia worked hard to get some good roles. However, she did not get any role and later she started working in B-grade films. After a lot of struggle, Sonu decided to get married and settle down. She tied the knot with Surya Pratap Singh, an NRI living in America, who passed away in 2009. Currently, Sonu is associated with a production house and has completely distanced herself from acting.

