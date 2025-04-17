Jaat 2: Amid the slow run of Sunny Deol's Jaat at box office, Mythri Movie Makers announces its sequel After the slow run of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's action drama film 'Jaat', Mythri Movie Makers has announced the sequel of the film, which will be titled 'Jaat 2'.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's action drama film 'Jaat' was released in theatres on April 10. The film, made with a budget of Rs 100 crores, has been able to earn Rs 60 crores in 7 days. Moreover, it has been just a week since the release of the film that the filmmakers have also announced its sequel, which will be titled 'Jaat 2'. Read further to know everything about Sunny Deol's film sequel.

Announcement of Jaat 2

Mythri Movie Makers has released a poster on X giving information about the sequel of Jaat, on which Jaat 2 is written in bold letters. Mythri Movie Makers wrote with this picture on X, 'JAAT is not resting after making a splash at the box office. He is on a new mission. This time, the MASS FEAST will be bigger, bolder and wilder #JAAT2 starring action superstar Sunny Deol.' The film will be directed by Gopichand. The film will be produced by Mythri Official and People Media FCY.

Starcast of Jaat 2

Sunny Deol's name is especially seen written in bold letters on the post by Mythri Movie Makers on the X account, which makes it clear that Sunny Deol will be seen in the lead role in the sequel of 'Jaat'. However, no information has been shared about the rest of the star cast of the film with this post. It has not yet been revealed whether Randeep Hooda will be in this film or not. However, Sunny Deol's fans are very happy with the announcement of the sequel to the film Jaat and are expecting more information about this film.

Moreover, with the collection of the first part, it seems like the film will be able to recover its production cost this week. Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami have played supporting roles.

