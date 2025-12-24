Mirzapur The Film officially goes on floors; Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya in first BTS clip | Watch Mirzapur The Film has officially gone on floors in Rajasthan, marking the return of Ali Fazal as the iconic Guddu Bhaiya. The film is slated for release in 2026.

Following the success of the three-part Mirzapur series, the makers decided to cash in on the popularity and make a film on it. Titled Mirzapur: The Film, it will have all the popular characters recreate their magic, now on the big screen.

Mirzapur: The Film has now officially started filming in Rajasthan. Ali Fazal was seen returning as Guddu Bhaiya, one of the most popular characters from the Prime Video series.

Mirzapur: The Film shoot begins with Ali Fazal

On Tuesday night, Ali Fazal, who returns as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Film, dropped an intense video as he began shooting. The video, backed by Sanjay Dutt's Nayak Nahi Khal Nayak Hoon Mai track from Khal Nayak, had Fazal walk towards the film set. The camera followed him, showing a momentary glimpse of his face.

"MIRZAPUR THE FILM . Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule . Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha… To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes," wrote Ali Fazal, sharing an update on the film and the hospitality of the people from Rajasthan. He then went on to write in Hindi, "Khamma-ghani!! Aur sabse bhi milana hain apko. Puri paltan khel rahi hain. #Mirzapur #mthefilm." Take a look at the video here:

How did fans react to Ali Fazal's video from Mirzapur: The Film sets?

Taking to the comment box of Ali Fazal's post, Mirzapur fans hailed the video. And not just fans, celebs, too, were equally excited. Richa Chadha, Fazal's wife, wrote, "Zunu", with a red heart emoji. Pulkit Samrat, who has worked with the actor in Fukrey, wrote, "Can't wait", followed by fire emojis. Shweta Tripathi, who is a part of Mirzapur series, posted Fazal's GIF from Mirzapur, which reads, "Bhaukal ho toh aisa ho."

Mirzapur: The Film: All about the cast

Mirzapur: The Film also stars Divyendu as Munna Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, along with Abhishek Banerjee.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, and created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Film is the cinematic adaptation of one of India's biggest and most successful OTT series, Mirzapur.

The film is expected to release in 2026.

