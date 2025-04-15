Meet richest Telugu star, who owns net worth of Rs 3,010 crore; is included in top-10 richest Indian actors Read more to know about the richest Telugu actor who owns multiple luxurious mansions and expensive cars. This superstar worked in more than a hundred films in his acting career so far.

New Delhi:

Nagarjuna Akkineni has been ruling the South film industry for three decades. He has worked in more than a hundred films and has been able to dominate for years based on his acting and good looks. He has also been seen working in Hindi films like 'Khuda Gawah', 'Shiva', 'LOC Kargil' and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'. Over the years, the actor has increased his net worth by investing in many businesses. Nagarjuna Akkineni leads a high-profile life, thanks to his stardom and smart investments. The actor owned multiple bungalows, cars, private jets and many other possessions that make him different from others. His lifestyle is one that many people dream of living.

The actor lives in a luxurious bungalow

Nagarjuna lives in a luxurious bungalow located in Jubilee Hills, one of the most luxurious areas of Hyderabad. According to Housing.com, the property is spread over 4,000 square feet and is worth around Rs 45 crore. The Instagram feed of the Akkineni family members gives a glimpse of the luxurious bungalow, which is beautifully designed in white and light colours. The house has comfortable furniture, luxurious artworks, chandeliers, marble flooring and small plants which are making the interior king size.

Owners of these luxurious cars

According to the GQ report, Nagarjuna Akkineni is very fond of luxury cars and has several luxurious and expensive cars in his garage. His Hot Wheels collection includes the BMW 7-Series worth Rs 1.5 crore, Audi A7 worth more than Rs 90 lakh, Range Rover Vogue worth more than Rs 2 crore, Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 80 lakh and BMW M6 worth Rs 1.75 crore.

This actor invested in several businesses

Apart from acting, the 65-year-old Telugu film superstar also runs a successful production house Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna Akkineni has invested a good amount of his wealth in real estate and sports. He is the co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC. Advertising of various brands also contributes to his net worth. Apart from this, Nagarjuna Akkineni also runs a convention centre in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna has a mechanical engineering degree from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

This actor's net worth

Apart from his luxurious cars, houses and various investments and businesses, Nagarjuna Akkineni, one of the richest actors in the South film industry, also owns a private jet worth crores of rupees. In such a situation, Nagarjuna Akkineni's estimated net worth is Rs 3,010 crore. For the unversed, the actor married Lakshmi Daggubati in the year 1984. He has a son Naga Chaitanya from this marriage. However, this marriage did not last long and the duo broke up in the year 1990. Two years later, the actor married Amara Akkineni. He also has a son from her whose name is Akhil Akkineni.

