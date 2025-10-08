Meet the actor who plays NCG officer in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is being called Sameer Wankhede's lookalike Know about the actor who plays plays NCG officer in the Ba***ds of Bollywood. He is being called the look alike of Sameer Wankhede.

New Delhi:

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, offers a witty and unfiltered look at the film world. The web series has been the center of controversy and discussion since its release on Netflix. One scene, in particular, garnered significant attention, depicting a police officer.

Audiences believe the character was inspired by former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede. The controversy has also escalated, so much so that in response to a defamation lawsuit brought by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, who claimed that The Ba***ds of Bollywood had purposefully harmed his reputation, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sent notices to star Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

Amid all this the actor who played the NCG officer in Aryan Khan's debut series is gaining recognition online. Let's know who the actor really is.

This actor is being called Sameer Wankhede's look alike

Actor Ashish Kumar played the role of NCG officer in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. He created his Instagram account on September 26 and introduced himself as the one, who says 'I am part of war against drugs,' in the Netflix show. Since then, people have been praising the actor. With in a week, Ashish got 869 to 2,771 followers on Instagram. Moreover, when a fan praised his acting in the comment section, Ashish wrote, 'I just did my job'.

Although The Ba***ds of Bollywood never explicitly stated that this character was a parody of or mocked Sameer Wankhede, viewers themselves made the connection.

The scene in concern

In the scene that went viral on social media soon after the series' release, a police officer, whose hairstyle and appearance resemble Wankhede, can be seen arriving to 'raid' a celebrity party to investigate a drug case. In the scene, the officer gets out of a car and says 'Satyamev Jayate,' which is what Sameer Wankhede said when he was questioned about the controversy.

Netizens also believe, 'Drugs have ruined this country,' 'Stupid drug addicts,' 'I'm part of the war against drugs,' 'I'm a wall against drugs,' were a jibe at Wankhede.

