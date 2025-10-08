The 'old-fashioned' questioning game Kareena Kapoor played with Saif Ali Khan before marriage On Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Chat show 'Too Much', Saif Ali Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor had asked some questions to him before their marriage.

Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are loved for their organic chemistry. Both got lucky at love at the second time. The couple met for the first time in 2007 while filming Tashan, both of them coming out of failed relationships, Saif from his marriage to Amrita Singh and Kareena from her split with Shahid Kapoor. But what followed was not a fairytale romance; it had its own share of difficulties.

In a frank moment on the television show Two Much, Saif revealed about the beginnings of their relationship. He reminisced about their long walks in Ladakh, where Kareena would often quiz him on his views on love. 'It was kind of a test meets interview,' he recalled. 'She would ask me a lot of questionsand it felt very old-fashioned.'

Saif also shared a piece of advice his father, the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, had given him about handling disagreements. 'I just think about playing cricket or something during an argument. I don’t say anything,' Saif laughed, referring to how his father dealt with tensions in his own relationships.

However, not all moments were filled with romance. Saif revealed a chilling encounter earlier this year when an intruder broke into his home, armed with a knife. 'I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed. I jumped on him, and we started fighting,' Saif recounted. 'He had two knives and just started slashing at me. Taimur saw me from upstairs and asked, 'Oh, my God! Are you going to die?' I told him, 'No, I think I’ll be okay, but I’ve got a pain in my back.''

Despite the ups and downs, romantic and harrowing, Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. Now, 13 years later, they are not only successfully navigating the ups and downs of their personal lives but also raising two children together, proving that love, commitment and even a bit of old-school testing can truly stand the test of time.

