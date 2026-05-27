May 27, 2026
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Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai after 30 years, wishes to work again; Jackie Shroff reacts

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: ,Updated:

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri has returned to Mumbai after 30 years and expressed her desire to work again in films. Her Hero co-star Jackie Shroff also reacted warmly to her comeback plans and return to the city.

Meenakshi Seshadri moves back to Mumbai after 30 years, hopes to return to work
Meenakshi Seshadri moves back to Mumbai after 30 years, hopes to return to work Image Source : Instagram/Meenakshi Seshadri
New Delhi:

Meenakshi Seshadri, who quit Bollywood at the peak of her career after her marriage and was settled in the US, has returned to Mumbai after 30 years and is now seeking work in films. The actress posted a video of herself on Instagram, explaining that while scripts have been coming her way, she is waiting for the perfect work to make her acting comeback.

Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai after quitting Bollywood

Meenakshi Seshadri, in the video, explained that she is open to a role that challenges her as an actor. She said that the nature of the role, a lead star or a supporting character, doesn't matter as long as the work merits her. 

In the caption, she penned, "Dear friends this is a message to you all from Boston USA. I am here to celebrate my son’s graduation from Harvard University . And spend a fun summer with my family. I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn’t work out. I’m seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans who knows kiski dua se mujhe acha mauka miley." Watch it here:

To this, her Hero co-star Jackie Shroff wrote, "I wish to work with you congratulations Josh." 

What was Meenakshi Seshadri's last film in Bollywood?

Meenakshi Seshadri made her Bollywood debut with Painter Babu in 1983. However, her claim to fame was Subhash Ghai's Hero, which was released the same year. Since then, there was no looking back for her in the film industry. She largely reigned Bollywood in the 80s, having starred in 11 films in 1985. Some of her most popular projects include Meri Jung, Shahenshah, Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak: Lethal, and others.

Her last three films are Do Rahain (1997), a guest appearance in Swami Vivekananda (1998), and a flashback appearance in Sunny Deol's Ghayal: Once Again.

Also read: This actress lost her career to director's one-sided love, had worked with A-listers including Aamir Khan

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