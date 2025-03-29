This actress lost her career to director's one-sided love, had worked with A-listers including Aamir Khan Know about an actress who was able to make a big name in Bollywood without any godfather. She made her debut in 1983 with Manoj Kumar's production Painter Babu and with her second film, she reached the heights of stardom. But one sided love affected her career.

In the last several decades, there have been many actresses in Bollywood who have impressed the audience with their beauty and talent. However, when it comes to longevity, the film career of actresses was not as long as that of actors. Today we will talk about an actress who was able to make a big name in Bollywood without any godfather. She made her debut in 1983 with Manoj Kumar's production Painter Babu and with her second film itself, she reached the heights of stardom. Yes! We are talking about Meenakshi Seshadri.

Meenakshi Seshadri has worked with just A-listers

After Hero (1983), Meenakshi Seshadri became an instant star and worked with the biggest superstars of Bollywood. From Amitabh Bachchan to Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan and Govinda, her chemistry with these stars was so natural that she became the first choice of many filmmakers. However, her good Bollywood career was derailed due to her fight with a director.

Outsider Meenakshi Seshadri soon became one of the biggest actresses of Bollywood and gave many hits including Meri Jung (1985), Swati (1986), Dilwala (1986), Dacait (1987), Inam Dus Hazar (1987), Parivar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Mahadev (1989), Awaargi (1990), Jurm (1990) and Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990). Meenakshi's continuous hits made her a tough competition for hit actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

When unrequited love hurt her career

In 1990, Meenakshi worked with Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi in Ghayal. Both the films were blockbusters, with the first film being praised as a powerful woman-oriented film. However, during the shooting of Damini, Rajkumar proposed to Meenakshi for marriage, but she turned down the offer. When Raj tried to convince her, they reportedly had a huge fight over it. The filmmaker then decided to remove her from Damini and tried to cast another actress. However, she was reinstated in the film after the intervention of the Cine Workers Association and later they also worked together in Ghatak, which was reportedly signed earlier.

Meenakshi left Bollywood soon after

In 1995, Meenakshi retired from acting and married investment banker Harish Mysore. They had a registered marriage in New York. She then moved to Plano, Texas. The couple has two children, a daughter and a son. Meenakshi often visits Mumbai and has even expressed her wish of making a comeback in Bollywood, recently.

