Meena Ganesh, veteran Malayalam actress, dies at 81 | 5 popular films of the late star

Meena Ganesh, veteran Malayalam film-cum-serial actress, is no more. She died on Thursday at a private hospital in Shornur in Palakkad district in Kerala where she had been undergoing treatment for the last five days, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) said. She was 81. In a statement issued by the FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan, he said that the late actress acted in over 200 films, 25 serials and several plays in her long acting career.

He said that she was undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a stroke. She made her debut in 1976 in P A Backer's film Manimuzhakkam and her roles in movies like Nandanam, Meeshamadhavan and Karumadikuttan attracted audience attention, the FEFKA Directors Union said in a Facebook post.

She is the wife of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award winner and famous playwright and director N N Ganesh and her son is Manoj Ganesh, a well-known serial director and FMTV Directors Union member, the post, paying tributes to her, said.

Top 5 films of Meena Ganesh

Evidam Swargamanu - Released in 2009, the family drama thriller film was directed by Rosshan Andrrews. In the film, Meena Ganesh played the role of a tea shop owner.

The Reporter - In this film as well, the late actress played a tea stall owner. The film was released in 2015.

Ithinumappuram - Meena Ganesh played the role of Thanka in this 2015 release.

Mariyam Mukku - Meena Ganesh played Mariyamma in this Fahadh Faasil and Sana Althaf-starrer.

Orange - In this film, the late actor played the role of Saritha's stepmother. Saritha's role was portrayed by Lena Mohan Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

