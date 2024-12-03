Maroon 5 members land in Mumbai ahead of their first-ever concert in India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maroon 5

Poo-rock sensation Maroon 5 is all set to entertain the Indian audience live with their gig in Mumbai. The band members were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday. Soon after the band members came out of the airport, they were captured by the paps when they were getting inside their cars. A few band members also greeted the paparazzi by smiling and waving towards them. Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, will perform live at Mumbai Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

See the video:

The band comprises Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass). This marks Maroon 5's first-ever performance in the country, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled!

As per a report, the ticket prices for the concert are as follows - General Access (Rs 7,999), VIP (Rs 13,999), 2 Fan Pit areas on either side (Rs 16,999), and two lounges (Rs 24,999).

Deets about Maroon 5

With a career spanning over three decades, Maroon 5 has established itself as a pop-rock powerhouse. Their discography is filled with hits that span genres, blending pop, rock and funk seamlessly. Fans can expect to hear beloved tracks like 'This Love', 'She Will Be Loved', 'Sugar', and 'Girls Like You', creating an incredible atmosphere that will have everyone singing along.

With over 98 million albums and 750 million singles sold worldwide, Maroon 5 is a musical juggernaut that has charted 32 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including three that achieved Diamond certification in the US.

Their debut album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005, solidifying their status in the music industry.

