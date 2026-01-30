Mardaani 3 X review: Did Rani Mukerji's cop-drama impress social media users? Let's find out Rani Mukerji's much-awaited film Mardaani 3 has been released in theaters today, on January 30, 2026. Fans who have watched the first day first show if the cop-drama have shared their review. Let's have a look at them here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has completed 30 years in the film industry and has returned in the powerful avatar of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in her much-awaited film Mardaani 3. The film has been released in theaters on January 30 and fans who have watched the first day first show if the cop-drama have shared their review.

X users seem to be liking the film as they mentioned that Rani never misses an opportunity to impress with her brilliant acting. Let's have a look at the X review of Mardaani 3.

Mardaani 3's X review

X users who watched the first show of Mardaani 3 shared their reviews on social media and praised Rani Mukerji. A user gave the film 3/5 stars and called it an intense, relevant, and emotionally charged film. X users seem to be loving the way Rani Mukerji has presented herself in the film, with powerful screen presence, dialogue delivery and fearless expressions.

See some X reactions here:

Mardaani 3 plot

Mardaani 3 is the third installment of the Mardaani film franchise, which was first released in 2014. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, while the second part was directed by Gopi Puthran. This time, Rani Mukerji as Shivani focuses on the disappearance of young girls and saving them from the clutches of child trafficking. She is seen locking horns with Mallika Prasad in the third part.

Mardaani 3 makers

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the main cast of Mardaani 3 includes Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, and Mallika Prasad. The story and screenplay of the movie are provided by Aayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani, and Baljeet Singh Marwah. Unfortunately, the movie does not contain any music by the same name in the playlist. Earlier the film was releasing in February but the makers preponed the film to January 30, 2026.

Also Read: Before Mardaani 3: Where to watch Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on OTT

Also Read: Mardaani 3: Who is Mallika Prasad, the actor playing 'Amma' in Rani Mukerji's film?