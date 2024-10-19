Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable to premiere at MAMI Film Festival 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of The Fable

Manoj Bajpayee's The Fable has been garnering praise not only in India but also in international circuits. After its debut at the Berlinale, the film is now headed to the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for its Asia premiere. Directed by Raam Reddy, the film tells the story of Dev (played by Manoj) and his family, who live in a peaceful estate in the Himalayas. Their life faces disruption after a series of mysterious fires lead them to question their own reality. Guneet Monga, the founder of Sikhya Entertainment shared her excitement about the film's premiere and penned a long note on her Instagram handle.

''After a heartwarming response at the World Premiere of The Fable at Berlinale 2024, we at Sikhya are proud to join Raam Reddy’s labour of love as Executive Producers and bring it to MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for its Asia Premiere! The Fable is an Indian film at heart which deserves to be experienced by audiences worldwide. We all grew up with Fables, perhaps it’s time to revisit one,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

Detailing about MAMI screenings, she added, ''1 - Sunday, 20th October Time: 7:30PM Audi 2, Juhu PVR, Dynamix Mall, Juhu. 2 - Wednesday, 23rd October Time: 4.30 PM Audi 3, Juhu PVR, Dynamix Mall, Juhu. 3 - Thursday, 24th October Time: 1:30 PM Audi 3, Juhu PVR, Dynamix Mall, Juhu.''

The Fable also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome in key roles. Hiral Sidhu makes her debut and Awan Pookot will be seen in a child actor role. The film is bankrolled by veteran producer Sunmin Park.

