Manoj Bajpayee's co-star goes viral online with morphed photos, says 'my 12-year old son might see them' While Manoj Bajpayee's co-star Girija Oak Godbole, who became an overnight star on social media, is overjoyed with the fame, she is also disappointed that her photos have been morphed on social media.

Girja Oak Godbole who has become a new viral sensation, is currently on everyone's lips. A photo of Marathi and Hindi cinema actress Girija has made her not only the new viral girl of social media but also a national crush.

For the unversed, Girija shared a photo in which she is wearing a blue saree. Her simplicity touched the hearts of fans and made it viral. While users are complimenting her, some are also using AI to morph her photos, leaving the actress heartbroken. She has expressed her anger in a statement.

Inspector Zende actress and new national crush Girija Oak Godbole shared a video on her official Instagram, expressing her sadness over the morphing of her photo. In the video, she said, 'I'm a little confused by what's been happening on social media these past few days. When so much attention is suddenly on you, it's hard to know what to do. I've also received a lot of love from people. I want to thank you all for so much love.'

She further said in the video, 'My family is sending me different images and memes, some of which are very good and some are funny. Some of these images and posts are also very obscene. My photos are being morphed using AI and posted. I too am a girl of this era, I use social media and know how social media works. Social media is a whole game that we all play. I know about the game, but there are no rules to this game, nothing is fixed, and this scares me.'

Girija, worried about her son, continued, 'I have a 12-year-old son. He's not a social media user today, but in a few years he will be. These photos of men and women being edited, morphed and made obscene using AI. These photos will only be visible today or tomorrow, but they will remain on social media forever. Perhaps when my son grows up, he might see them.'

The actress further said, 'I'm afraid of how he will react. He will know that this is an AI photo, just like people do today, but he's being tricked into doing something. It's terrifying to me. I can't do much, but I don't think it's right to do nothing about such photos. If you're one of those people who is editing and viewing them, don't do it. But if you're not one of those people, just viewing them, don't do it.'

