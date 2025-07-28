Mandala Murders shooting locations: Is Charandaspur a real town? Think Charandaspur is a real town? Netflix's Mandala Murders may surprise you. Here’s where the thriller was actually filmed — and why it feels so hauntingly real.

Netflix's latest release, Mandala Murders, is a crime-thriller series that takes place in Charandaspur, a made-up town, which appears to be very real on screen, even though it is not. This is because the show was shot in several cities of Uttar Pradesh.

For the unversed, Mandala Murders revolves around two police officers who solve mysterious murders that are at the heart of the story. Featuring Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the series is full of action, suspense, and dark secrets.

Is Charandaspur real? Inside Mandala Murders filming locations

In Mandala Murders, Charandaspur is a scary town where the story is set. Many people thought it was a real place in India, but it’s not. There is no connection of the town to reality, despite some people confusing it with Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The writers of Mandala Murders created the town on paper and the creative heads of the show made a set in Mumbai's film city.

Why Uttar Pradesh was chosen as the shooting spot

To give the show a more real feel, it was filmed in real locations. The sites were chosen with care to fit the dark theme. According to actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Prayagraj was one of the locations of the filming. With a committed crew, filming got underway in March 2023. The series had a powerful and convincing appearance because of the actual towns.

The show has action, excitement and mystery. Gopi Puthran, who also directed Mardaani 2, is the creator of Mandala Murders. The Netflix show features a significant role by actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who rose to fame on the television series Gullak. Vaani Kapoor, who is famous for her roles in Bollywood films, plays one of the main characters. Jameel Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Surbhi Rohra also add depth to the story. Each actor's powerful performance makes the show more engaging.

