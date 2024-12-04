Man tries to enter Salman Khan's shooting site, takes Lawrence Bishnoi's name: Mumbai Police sources

Follow us on Image Source : X Man tries to enter Salman Khan's shooting site

Big news related to Bollywood star Salman Khan has come to light. According to information received from senior sources of Mumbai Police, during the shooting at Salman Khan's shooting site, a person tried to enter illegally. When the person was suspected, the first thing people on the set questioned him, he said, 'Should I tell Bishnoi?' Currently, the police team has brought the suspect to Mumbai's Shivaji Park Police Station for questioning. The Mumbai Police team is investigating the case after identifying the accused.

A person was also arrested last month

Just last month, the police arrested a person from Karnataka in a case of threatening Salman Khan. The person had threatened to kill Salman Khan a few days ago. Police said that recently, Salman Khan and another singer were threatened with death in the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room. When the investigation was started again in this connection, everyone was shocked to know the truth that came out. Police had told the press that in the threat sent to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room, the singer who wrote the song 'Main Sikandar Hoon' on YouTube and Salman Khan were named. Also, a demand of Rs 5 crore was also made. After this, the police started an investigation. During the investigation of the case, the police found out that the number from which this threat was sent was registered in the name of a person named Venkatesh Narayan.

Then the Mumbai Police team reached Karnataka in search of the accused. When Venkatesh's phone was checked, it was found that he uses a simple phone, in which WhatsApp is not installed. After this, the police saw that an OTP had come to install WhatsApp on the phone. Venkatesh told the police that he (Venkatesh) had gone to the market one day and an unknown person asked him for his mobile to make a call. After this, Venkatesh gave him his phone and that person activated WhatsApp on Venkatesh's number. After this, when the police furthered their investigation, the accused got caught. Then when the police started investigating the accused, it was found that this was the same person who was threatened along with Salman Khan. He had given this threat to himself and Salman in a joking manner.

