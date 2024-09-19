Man arrested for following Salman Khan's convoy on bike near Mumbai's Mehboob Studios

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar

A man named Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin has been arrested by Mumbai Police for following Salman Khan's convoy on September 18 at midnight. The incident took place around midnight. When Salman Khan's convoy was passing through Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, Mohiuddin was riding fast on a motorcycle and came very close to the actor's car. This person's way of driving a motorcycle was suspiciously very dangerous. The police personnel deployed for Salman Khan's security repeatedly honked their horns and asked him to move away, yet he continued to drive his motorcycle along with Salman's car.

Later, Galaxy security personnel were informed about the incident, and the person was caught near his apartment. The person is a resident of Bandra in Mumbai, and the local police have also seized his motorcycle. Police have arrested him for endangering the lives of Salman Khan and the policemen deployed for his security.

In July this year, Salman Khan recorded his statement with the police in the firing case that occurred outside his residence in Mumbai. In the statement given to the police, the actor said that there is a threat to his family. Referring to old incidents, he said that there could be a threat to his life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

What did Salman say in his statement?

Explaining about the incident that took place on April 14 this year, he stated, ''I was sleeping when I heard a sound like firecrackers. It was 4:55 in the morning when the bodyguard told me that two people who had come on a bike had fired a gun on the balcony of the first floor of Galaxy Apartment. Before this also an attempt had been made to harm me and my family. I have come to know that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for this attack through social media.''

