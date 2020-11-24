Malvi Malhotra who was stabbed by a man opens up about getting death threats

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALVIMALHOTRA Malvi Malhotra

Actress Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed by a person who met her as a producer has now said that she and her family were threatened by an unknown masked man. She has recently filed a police complaint for the same at the Versova Police Station.

While narrating the incident to E Times Malvi said, “On November 18, I went for a walk with my parents in my building compound around 9 pm, when a man wearing a mask came on his bike towards me. He shouted at my father and said, ‘Yogesh will get bail soon. We will show you what can happen to you after that.’ I have been having sleepless nights after that incident, and I plan to move to another home soon.”

Talking about her health she said, “I haven’t even healed properly. The only time I go out is when I have to go for my regular medical check-up. My doctor has advised me to walk a bit in the evenings, so that my lower body, which had become immobile due to the stabbing incident, gets some exercise. I hope strict action is taken against this man.”

For the unversed, the incident took place at around 9 pm on October 26 in Versova area of Andheri when Malvi was returning home from a cafe. The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him, a police official said.

This had led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, he said. The actress was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case had been registered at Versova Police Station, Mumbai post which a Versova police team found the accused at a Vasai-based hospital.

As per reports Malvi came in contact with the attacker in 2019 through Facebook and met him in January this year. Being a producer, he also asked her to collaborate on a video album. Later, he had proposed to her but she refused and even blocked him on social media.