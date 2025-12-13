Malayalam actress assault case: AMMA president Shweta Menon calls punishment 'insufficient' Following the sentencing in the case involving the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent Malayalam actress, several artists from the industry have reacted. Now Shweta Menon has reacted to the verdict.

After the sentencing of Pulsar Suni and other convicts in the high-profile Malayalam film industry actress assault case, a wave of reactions has swept through the film fraternity. In this context, Shweta Menon, president of the artists' association AMMA and a well-known actress, has spoken out.

She clearly stated that the AMMA organisation stands firmly with the victim in this entire matter and that the organisation's position on the judicial process is absolutely clear.

What did Shweta Menon say after the verdict?

Shweta Menon said that everyone was waiting for the court's decision, but personally, she feels that the sentence given to the convicts is not sufficient. According to her, an appeal should be filed against this decision so that the victim can get complete justice. She also clarified that there has been no discussion about reinstating actor Dileep into AMMA. Shweta categorically stated that Dileep is currently not a member of the organisation and she cannot say anything about his return in the future.

Shweta Menon also responded to questions raised about the delay in the organisation's reaction. She said that the comments made by some artists might be their personal opinions, but those who have been associated with the organisation for a long time know better what is happening within it. Her statement made it clear that AMMA does not want any ambiguity in this matter.

Bhagyalakshmi's reaction

Meanwhile, dubbing artist and actress Bhagyalakshmi also came into the spotlight. She has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police against alleged fake news spread using her name and picture. Bhagyalakshmi said that it was falsely claimed on social media that she had said she wanted to see actor Dileep's films fail, whereas she never said any such thing. She called it a conspiracy to tarnish her social image and target her.

She also clarified that cinema is not the property of one person, but is created through the hard work of hundreds of people. Therefore, wishing for a film to flop is against both her nature and her beliefs. She also released a video refuting the fake news and said that if she had anything to say, she would say it openly and directly.

Prem Kumar's reaction

Senior actor and former Academy Chairman Prem Kumar also reacted to the entire incident. He said that it is necessary to fully expose the conspiracy angle in this case. According to Prem Kumar, when the victim herself is saying that she has not received complete justice, how can society believe that justice has been served? He demanded that all those involved in this case should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, prominent figures from the film industry, such as renowned directors Kamal and K. Madhu, have also emphasised the need for stricter punishment for the culprits. Overall, the case does not seem to be settling down even after the court's verdict. This debate in the Malayalam film industry is now deepening not only legally, but also morally and socially.

Court pronounced sentence on December 12

In this case, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court sentenced all the convicts to 20 years of imprisonment. The verdict was pronounced by Judge Honey M. Varghese. The court found the accused guilty of kidnapping with the intent to rape (IPC 366), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), and gang rape (IPC 376D). A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on each convict. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Pulsar Suni, one of the accused in the case, received an additional five-year sentence under the IT Act. This means Pulsar Suni has been sentenced to a total of 25 years. However, the court clarified that all sentences will run concurrently. The court also directed that a copy of the pen drive containing the visuals be kept in safe custody with the investigating officer, Baiju Paulose.

