Maithili Thakur joins BJP: A look at 5 singers who turned politicians

New Delhi:

25-years-old folksinger Maithili Thakur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Bihar elections 2025. The singer, may even become the youngest politician of India, if she wins majority at the Alinagar constituency.

However, Maithili is not the first singer, who turned ways to politics. Before her, several significant entrainer also chose the road of diplomacy and governance. Let's have a look at 5 such singer, who turned politicians.

Hans Raj Hans: He began his singing career in the 1980s with his debut album, 'Jogian De Kanna Vich' (1983), and became a prominent figure in Punjabi folk and Sufi music by blending traditional styles with modern influences.

Hans Raj Hans made his political debut in January 2009 when he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. In 2016, he joined the Indian National Congress in February and later in December, the singer joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Curremtly, he's a Member of Parliament from Delhi’s North West Delhi constituency.

Pawan Singh: His singing career began with his first album, 'Odhaniya Wali,' in 1997 and he gained widespread fame with the 2008 hit song 'Lollypop Lagelu'. Pawan was expelled from the BJP after choosing to contest as an Independent against the NDA’s official candidate. Despite going solo, he came remarkably close to victory, losing narrowly to CPI-ML’s Rajaram Singh Kushwaha.

Babul Supriyo: A former Indian playback singer, Supriyo is the current Cabinet Minister of Information Technology and Electronics for the Government of West Bengal. He previously served as a Member of Parliament for the BJP before switching to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021.

Manoj Tiwari: This Indian politician, singer and actor is a Member of Parliament for the BJP, representing North East Delhi since 2014.

Anmol Gagan Maan: The Punjabi singer and former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) announced her decision to quit politics in July 2025.

