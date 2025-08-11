Mahavatar Narsimha budget and box office collection so far: Has it recovered its cost? Mahavatar Narsimha is roaring at the box office. Find out how Ashwin Kumar’s animated epic stacks up against its budget and why it’s 2025’s big success.

New Delhi:

Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narasimha is creating havoc at the box office. Not only in India but also overseas, the film is minting a lot of money at the box office.

In 17 days of its release, the animated mythological film has become the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025. It is now behind Chhaava, L2: Empuraan, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Thudarum.

Mahavatar Narsimha's budget and production scale

Mahavatar Narsimha is an animated film that utilises visual effects (VFX) extensively. Director Ashwin Kumar stated in an interview that the film aims to redefine Indian animation standards and compete with global productions.

However, the budget of the film is less than expected. Mahavatar Narsimha's budget is reportedly estimated between Rs 10-15 crore.

Mahavatar Narasimha collection: India and overseas

Mahavatar Narasimha benefited from the third Sunday and earned Rs 23.5 crore on August 10. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 169.65 crore in India, and in 17 days, its worldwide collection has reached Rs 213.00 crore.

It is significant to note that the film that was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam has earned the most in the Telugu and Hindi versions.

Has Mahavatar Narsimha recovered its budget?

Mahavatar Narsimha has recovered its production cost in just three days. On the first Sunday (day 3), the film earned Rs 9 crores, with Rs 1.75 crore being its day 1 collection and Rs 4.6 crore being its day 2 collection.

Audience response and critics' reviews

The film was received well by both audiences and critics. While most of the trusted news sites gave it 3 or more stars, the public review of the film was even more wholesome. Some called it a 'must-watch', while others titled it a 'grand spectacle'.

Final verdict: Hit, flop, or average?

Undoubtedly, Mahavatar Narsimha is a superhit film. Not only in terms of earnings, Hombale Films' Mahavatar Cinematic Universe's first film is a successful venture.

A look at Mahavatar Cinematic Universe's list of films