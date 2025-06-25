Mahavatar Cinematic Universe: Hombale Films announces 7 films from their ambitious animated franchise Hombale Films have officially announced the lineup for their ambitious animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. 7 films are a part of this universe. Read further to know about them.

New Delhi:

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially announced the lineup for their ambitious animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Beginning with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and ending with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037, the series will follow Lord Vishnu's ten divine incarnations over the course of more than ten years.

The official release calendar includes:

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025) Mahavatar Parshuram (2027) Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029) Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031) Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033) Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035) Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Quote from the makers

Director Ashwin Kumar opened up about the lineup and said that the makers are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale.

An official quote from Hombale Films read, 'We at Hombale Films believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders. With Mahavatar, we are pleased to introduce a cinematic universe that uses stunning animation to bring the revered Vishnu avatars to life. This is a celebration of India's spiritual heritage, not just a movie series.'

About the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is intended to be a multi-platform cultural phenomenon rather than just a movie. With its expansion into digital storytelling, interactive video games, comic books, and collectables, the universe will provide fans more opportunities to interact with the epic storyline. Mahavatar will bring historical tales to life through a variety of media, including interactive adventures and graphic novel adaptations, creating a rich world that appeals to audiences of all ages and platforms.

About the first release

Kleem Productions, Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai are producing Mahavatar Narsimha. The film is being directed by Ashwin Kumar and is being presented by Hombale Films. Mahavatar Narsimha will also be distributed in three dimensions and five Indian languages. It will be out on July 25, 2025.

