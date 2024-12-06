Madhuri Dixit adorably photobombing Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's selfie goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM These stars were present in Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' oath taking ceremony.

A picture featuring Maniesh Paul taking a selfie with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is doing rounds on social media wherein Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl is seen photobombing them and the surprise moment was caught on camera. In the viral pic, Maniesh, Ranveer and Ranbir are seen posing together for a selfie but the highlight of the click was Madhuri Dixit Nene, who very cutely photobombed the group from behind. ''Spot Madhur Dxit ma'am,'' Manieshl wrote along with the picture tagging Ranbir and Ranveer.

Ranbir looked cool in a beige kurta with a matching half jacket and tinted sunglasses, while Ranveer Singh opted for a sharp bandhgala, with his hair tied at the back and a pair of chic glasses. Maniesh Paul is also featured in the photo. The actor looked elegant in a black kurta paired with a light blue embroidered jacket.

About the event

The stars were attending the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, held on December 5 at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Several other celebrities from sport and Bollywood and other popular personalities attended the event including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Mukesh Ambani.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again and will be starring in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Lastly, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shut down divorce rumours, attend a starry event together | See pics