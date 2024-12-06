Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shut down divorce rumours, attend a starry event together | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The two made headlines recently after several reports claiming that something is not right between the two and they have decided to part ways. Such rumours began spreading after Aishwarya and Abhishek attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding separately. Now, the star couple has possibly shut down such rumours after a picture of them is circulating all over social media.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

The images were shared by actress Ayesha Jhulka on her official Instagram handle wherein Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai with her mother Brindya Rai were spotted together posing for some clicks. Film producer Anu Ranjan also shared a picture from the starry night on her Instagram handle and wrote, ''So much love warmth.''

How it all started?

Several reports claiming something is not right between Aishwarya and Abhishek began after Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. For the wedding, Aishwarya made her appearance with her daughter Aaradhya while the Bachchans came separately. Later, Abhishek allegedly liked a post based on divorce, igniting the divorce rumours further.

Then, Aishwarya recently celebrated her daughter's 13th birthday from which the whole of Bachchan family was absent. Most recently, Abhishek's name was being linked with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, further fueling divorce rumours. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. Four years later in November 11, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Aaradhya.

On the work front

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film Housefull 5. He also has Hera Pheri 3, The Big Bull 2, Shootout at Byculla and King in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aish was last seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial and second installment of Ponniyin Selvan. The actress has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

