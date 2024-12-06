Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun's film beats RRR to become India's biggest opener, earns THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, was released worldwide on Thursday and ewent off to a headstart as expected by trade analyst. As per Sacnilk, the action drama film dethroned RRR to become India's biggest opener ever. Pushpa 2 minted Rs 175 crore on its Day 1, with a major contribution coming from its original Telugu version. The film is expected to cross Rs 300 crore mark after adding the collections of Friday. Trade analysts are also predicting a massive havoc at the box office in the first weekend as the film is expected to easily touch Rs 1,000 crore mark.

The report by Sacnilk states that the figure of Rs 175 crore include Rs 85 crore from Telugu, Rs 67 crore from Hindi, Rs 7 crore from Tamil and Rs 5 crore from the Malayalam versions.

About the film

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The film's music rights are owned by T-Series. The makers of the film announced a change in its release date. Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, which was changed to December 5.

Movie Review

Giving 2.5 stars out of five, India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''Pushpa 2: The Rule lacks depth and a concrete storyline. Messed up in between too many narratives, the film struggles in pre-interval and climax portions. Despite that, the massy actioner has its high points, the jatra sequence being the topmost one. Allu Arjun's Pushparaj may have diverted in several roads, but the actor's swag, charm, and on-point dialogue delivery remain stagnant. Fahadh Faasil disappoints as Shekhawat, and Rashmika as Srivalli is on the verge of turning irritating. The film has played the work for its third part, and it's safe to say that the makers may have this last chance to redo the wrong they did in the sequel.''

