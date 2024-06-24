'Maar Uri' Out Now: Akshay Kumar's first song from Sarfira describes tonality of this film | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Akshay Kumar's Sarfira first song Maar Udi is out now

Akshay Kumar has geared up for the release of his next film Sarfira. Recently the trailer of the film was released and well received by the audience. Now the first song of Sarfira has been released, in which Akshay Kumar's stubborn style is being seen. Akshay's character in Sarfira is an honest person, who goes against the system, in this journey, a mountain of difficulties stands in front of him. But the determination of the common man is what takes the world by storm.

Watch the song here:

Dil Hai Ye Bawra says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has given information about the release of the latest track of Sarfira on social media. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Dil Hai Ye Bawra, Ladne Se Kab Darta Hai…." He also wrote, "When life throws a challenge, just look into his eyes and go 'maar udi'!! The song is out. It's time to be a Sarfira. The film is releasing on July 12."

The song 'Mar Udi' from 'Sarfira' begins with Akshay being thrown out of a science event by former President Abdul Kalam, while he is pleading. After this, Paresh Rawal's voice is heard in the background saying, "Doing aviation business is not everyone's cup of tea." A flashback scene is also shown in 'Mar Udi', in which Akshay Kumar is seen protesting with a huge crowd. As the video progresses, Akshay's character is seen working hard to achieve his goal. In the clip, he is shown standing in front of a Deccan Airlines plane.

The clap worthy dialoge from the song

In this song of 'Sarfira', Akshay Kumar is also seen speaking on a radio station. He says, "I want to break not just the cost barrier but also the caste barrier for the common people." The song also features Radhika Madan along with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

About the film

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, 'Sarfira' is an entertaining drama film based on the background of start-ups and aviation which is ready to win everyone's heart. With a powerful narrative, it inspires the common man to chase their dreams. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas will be seen in this film. The remake of Surya's film will be released in theatres on July 12. For the unversed, Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. Suriya won the National Award for this film in the best actor category.

