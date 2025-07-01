Maalik trailer out: Rajkummar Rao looks intense in his upcoming gangster drama | Watch The makers of Rajkummar Rao's starrer 'Maalik' released the official trailer of the gangster drama on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The action thriller film will hit the big screens on July 11, 2025.

The trailer of the most anticipated film of Rajkummar Rao, 'Maalik', has been released by the makers on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Directed by Pulkit, the action thriller drama film is written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit. Besides Rajkummar Rao, the film features Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, and Satish Badal in the lead roles. The Bollywood film will hit the silver screens on July 11, 2025.

The film 'Maalik' is about a man (played by Rajkummar Rao) who rises to power in the underworld. While Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the love interest of Rajkummar. Notably, the movie is based on social issues, and this powerful drama is full of emotion and suspense. The 2-minute and 45-second trailer features Rajkummar Rao in an all-new avatar. For those who don't know, it is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

While sharing the trailer video of the film 'Maalik' on various social media platforms, the makers wrote, "Janam se nahin Qismat se banega, majboor baap ka mazboot beta, Maalik." Have a look at the post below:

The trailer video has garnered over 1 lakh views on Instagram, more than 10 thousand likes and hundreds of comments ever since it was posted. Fans have praised Rajkummar Rao's look and shared their excitement over this action thriller drama in the comment section. One user wrote, "Superb trailer." Another user wrote, "Trailer main dum hai welldon rajkumar rao bhai ji fire hai fire."

Work front

Talking about the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the comedy drama film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Vivek Daschaudhary's directorial 'Toaster' co-starring Abhishek Banerjee, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh and Seema Pahwa in the key roles.

