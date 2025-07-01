Shefali Jariwala dies at 42 of suspected cardiac arrest: A timeline of her final hours Actress and model Shefali Jariwala died on Friday night at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. Have a look at the timeline of her final hours here.

New Delhi:

The 'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala passed away on Friday, June 27, at the age of 42. The cause of her sudden death is suspected to be cardiac arrest; however, the official confirmation is awaited pending her port-mortem report. According to some initial reports, Shefali suddenly collapsed at her residence around 10.30 pm. She reportedly began shivering before falling to the ground. Her husband and television actor Parag Tyagi, along with other family members, rushed her to Bellevue Hospital, where she was declared dead, and doctors advised them to shift her to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Senior police officials revealed that Shefali had reportedly been taking anti-ageing medications for several years. On the day of her death, she had been observing a fast for a religious puja at her home. Despite this, she took her anti-ageing injection, which might have triggered the cardiac arrest. However, they emphasised that the actual cause of her death would be confirmed after a post-mortem report.

Shefali Jariwala's death: A timeline of her final hours

Daytime: Shefali observed a day-long fast due to a religious ceremony held at her home.

Afternoon: Despite fasting, she took her routine anti-ageing injection.

10:30 pm: She collapsed at her residence in Andheri West.

11:15 pm: According to a report by NDTV, she was declared dead by the hospital authorities at Bellevue Hospital.

11:30 pm: Amboli Police Station was informed about the incident.

11:45 pm: A police team arrived at both her residence and Cooper Hospital for further investigation.

For the unversed, the last rites of Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala were performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on June 28, 2025. In the visuals that surfaced online, Shefali's husband, Parag, was seen walking towards the sea with his wife's ashes, accompanied by family members. The sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala left the entertainment industry shocked.

