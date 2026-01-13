Lohri songs for Instagram reels: 6 Punjabi tracks to light up your festive videos From Sundar Mundriye to Madhani, here are six Punjabi Lohri songs that are perfect for Instagram Reels and capturing festive, bonfire-filled moments this season.

From showing off our OOTDs to spilling every little feeling, it’s where the magic happens, especially when it comes to festivals. So why should Lohri be left out when we’re going all out and only capturing Instagram-worthy moments at other events? Now that you’re sticking to that New Year resolution to upgrade your content game, let’s kick-start it with Lohri this year!

Let’s bring the festivities straight to our feeds and set it all on fire (figuratively, as usual, pun intended). To spice up your Reels game, we’ve rounded up six super groovy and super cool tracks that will light up your Lohri Reels collection.

Best Lohri songs for Instagram Reels

1. Sundar Mundriye for Lohri Reels

When the bonfire burns bright and the mithai goes flying, there’s no better song than Sundar Mundriye! Shoot a fun video dancing around the bonfire with a plateful of til and rewari, or simply basking in the warmth of the celebration.

2. Madhani: A soulful Lohri Reel song

Go full emo this Lohri season with the ever-popular Madhani! Capture those special moments with your loved ones, whether it’s lighting the Lohri or enjoying traditional sweets. This track is perfect for a heartfelt reel.

3. Bajre Da Sitta for rustic Lohri videos

An OG Lohri track for Gen Z, Bajre Da Sitta, paired with rustic settings, makes for a great reel. Whether it’s you dancing in a field or busting a move with your family, dress up in vibrant Punjabi colours and revisit the roots of the festival.

4. Lohri by Gurdas Maan for festive Reels

If Gurdas Maan’s Lohri starts playing, you’ve got to vibe hard! Freeze those killer dance moves with your buddies, a roaring bonfire in the backdrop, and let the rhythm take over. Because this song isn’t meant for silent listening, you’ve got to dance and capture the madness.

5. Lohri song from Veer-Zaara for celebration videos

Lohti from Veer-Zaara is a warm, celebratory moment that beautifully captures Punjabi traditions and community spirit. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Gurdas Maan, the song is another great choice for a festive reel.

