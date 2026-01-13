Lohri 2026: Bollywood films that showcased Lohri celebrations on screen On Lohri, take a look at popular Bollywood films that featured memorable Lohri celebrations, capturing the spirit of Punjab through music, dance and family moments.

New Delhi:

Today, Tuesday, January 13, the festival of Lohri is being celebrated all over the nation. The famous festival is mostly celebrated in Punjab and Haryana to symbolise the end of winter and the arrival of summer. Songs hold great importance in this festival. People celebrate it by singing folk songs and dancing.

Due to its popularity, this festival is now celebrated in almost every part of the country. Glimpses of Lohri have been seen in many films. Let's revisit those Bollywood sequences here.

Veer-Zaara: Lohri scene that set the tone

The opening scene of the 2004 film Veer-Zaara features a glimpse of the Lohri festival. In that scene, when Shah Rukh Khan takes Preity Zinta to the village, the traditional Lohri celebration is shown. The film also features the song 'Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve'.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Lohri celebration with the family

This festival is also shown in this film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the Lohri scene comes after the interval, when all the family members sit around the fire and sing songs.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: The Deol family’s Lohri moment

The 2011 film Yamla Pagla Deewana, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, also depicts the Lohri celebration. The film features a song where everyone is seen celebrating Lohri. The Deol family is shown celebrating the festival together.

Patiala House: Lohri celebration at the start of the film

The 2011 Akshay Kumar film Patiala House also features the Lohri celebration. This scene comes at the beginning of the film, when the entire family is celebrating this festival together.

Son of Sardaar: Lohri festivities in the village

The film starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, also featured glimpses of this festival. In this 2012 film, when Ajay Devgn returns to his village, everyone is seen dancing the Bhangra in colourful attire.

Also Read: Happy Lohri 2026 LIVE: Wishes, images, quotes, status, and significance