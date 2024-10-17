Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 after falling from his hotel room balcony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Liam Payne

Former One Direction singer and soloist Liam Payne has died in Buenos Aires after reportedly falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony. As per reports, the local police said that they were called to the hotel in the Palermo district where they were notified of an 'aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol'. It is also reported that the hotel manager heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel and when police arrived they found a man had fallen over the balcony in his room.

Soon after the news of Liam's death surfaced on social media, singer Charlie Puth expressed his grief over his demise. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, ''I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.''

Actress and model Paris Hilton took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, ''So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.''

For the unversed, Payne embarked on a solo career after One Direction announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus in 2015. He was part of the band's original team alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. Payne is survived by his son named Bear with his ex, who is a British TV personality and Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl.

