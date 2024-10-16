Another remake! Pitbull-Diljit Dosanjh's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Pitbull-Diljit Dosanjh's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track is out now

The audience was eagerly waiting for the title track of the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. To ignite the anticipation, the lead actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh would also be lending their voices along with Niraj Sridhar for the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. This had kept social media users excited for the song, until the title track was released on October 16.

Three singers have sung 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track

This song has been sung by three singers together. Popular Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh, international star Pitbull and Tum Hi Ho Bandhu fame Neeraj Shridhar have lent their voice to the latest track. Kartik Aaryan has danced amazingly on the voice of all three. However, if we talk about the song, it is just a remake that we didn't ask for. With 'Hey Hari Ram', it is like new stuff in an old envelope. Moreover, the popular meme 'Hey Hari Ram' has also been included in the track to make it more interesting, but it is unable to compensate.

Watch the song here:

Fans are loving Kartik's dance

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared an Instagram post informing about the release of the song. He has written that the title track of the film has been released worldwide. Users are reacting to the song. One user wrote, 'This film will prove to be the masterpiece of this year'. At the same time, another user wrote, 'There are no words to praise your dance'. Another user wrote, 'The king of hooksteps has returned'.

The film will be released on this Diwali

The film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will hit the theatres on Diwali this year. This film is going to compete with 'Singham Again' at the box office. This time Triptii Dimri will be seen with Kartik. This time Vidya Balan has also returned as Manjulika. Apart from this, Madhuri Dixit will also be seen as Manjulika. This time Rooh Baba is going to compete with two Manjulikas.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Vir Das reunites with Netflix for another 'comedy special' | Deets inside