'No improvement in Lata Mangeshkar's health', informs doctor; veteran singer still in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar health is stable, continues to be in ICU

Celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is stated to be stable. However, she is being closely monitored by Dr Pratit Samdani and team. Dr Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days, said "There is no improvement in the health of Lata Mangeshkar, the efforts of the doctor are continuing, her condition is still stable. She continues to be in ICU & is under my supervision." For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, Lata Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Mangeshkar's health deteriorated and she was given 'aggressive' therapy as told by Dr Pratit Samdani. He also said that was responding well to the treatment. Police security beefed up outside Breach Candy hospital. The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited the veteran singer. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, her mom Shivangi Kolhapure, Madhur Bhandarkar and Supriya Sule also reached the hospital. The entire Mangeshkar clan, including Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeskar, sole brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar and other family members were also present at the hospital.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. Known as Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

(Inputs by Rajeev Singh)