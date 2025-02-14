Lalit Modi finds love again on Valentine’s Day as new romance blossoms after split with Sushmita Sen

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi and his new girlfriend

Lalit Modi, the founder of the IPL and former chairman, is once again in love, and this time, he’s not holding back! On Valentine’s Day, the businessman and cricket mogul took to social media to publicly declare his new romance, sharing a heartwarming video with his mystery lady love. The announcement has quickly caught the attention of fans and the media, as it confirms the end of his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen, which had been making headlines in recent years.

Modi, who has often been a subject of media buzz due to his high-profile relationships, shared a romantic video on Instagram with his new companion, while subtly hinting that a 25-year-long friendship had blossomed into a beautiful love story. He did not reveal her name but the post clearly signifies the start of a new chapter in his personal life.

The IPL honcho’s romantic journey has been far from ordinary. He was previously married to Minal Modi, who passed away from cancer in 2018. After her death, Lalit’s love life seemed to be filled with the spotlight of several romantic involvements, with one of the most talked-about relationships being with actress Sushmita Sen. The duo had stirred the gossip mill when they shared pictures from their Maldives getaway, hinting at a potential romance.

However, it seems that the romance with Sushmita Sen has come to an end, and now, a fresh love story has emerged for Lalit Modi. Sharing the new video on Valentine’s Day, he wrote, "Once lucky – yes, but twice lucky when 25 years of friendship turns into love. This has happened twice now. Hope it happens for all of you too. Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day." The video offers glimpses of their precious moments, and fans have been quick to shower him with well-wishes.

Modi’s post has certainly raised the curiosity of his followers, with many speculating about the identity of his new love interest. The affectionate message paired with the intimate video has led people to believe that Lalit is enjoying a fresh start after his breakup with Sushmita, and is now embracing a new love.

Throwing back to 2022, Lalit had posted romantic pictures with Sushmita from a vacation in the Maldives, which had taken the internet by storm. At that time, he had captioned the post, "Back from a global tour of Sardinia, Maldives, and family holidays to London – my better half Sushmita Sen. A new beginning, a new life. Feeling very happy." That post had been an emotional revelation of their relationship, but now it seems that it’s officially over, making way for a new chapter in Lalit Modi's love life.

Fans and well-wishers alike are eager to see how this new romance unfolds for Lalit Modi, who continues to capture hearts both on and off the cricket field. As the drama of his personal life continues to unravel, one thing is clear – Lalit Modi's love life is far from boring, and this Valentine’s Day marks a fresh and exciting turn!