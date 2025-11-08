'Ladakh has changed, its people haven't: Farhan Akhtar reflects on journey from Lakshya to 120 Bahadur Actor-director Farhan Akhtar appeared in the latest episode of India TV's Aap Ki Adalat and responded to a host of queries from Rajat Sharma. He also spoke about his experience in Ladakh.

New Delhi:

Director-actor-producer Farhan Akhtar took to the witness box on Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday as he responded to a host of queries from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, speaking on all things about his directorial journey and experiences of acting in films.

Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in the movie '120 Bahadur' in which he will be playing the role of Major Shaitan Singh. The film is based on the valour of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands of enemy troops in freezing Ladakh in 1962.

Responding to questions from Rajat Sharma, Farhan spoke about his time shooting in Ladakh and what he took back home from the place, which he said has seen a change since 2004, when he shot the movie Lakshya there.

Asked about the change that has taken place in Ladakh since he produced Lakshya in 2004 and '120 Bahadur' now, Farhan Akhtar replied, "There has been a lot of change in infrastructure and road connectivity. During the shoot of Lakshya, there were no cellphones, and we had to stand in a queue outside a single PCO. Only Bachchan Saheb had his satellite phone. But one thing has not changed – the hospitality and love of the people of Ladakh."

Farhan Akhtar recalls when Sridevi slipped on Lamhe sets

Farhan Akhtar revealed how he almost lost his job as an assistant cameraman while working in Yash Chopra's 'Lamhe' when Sridevi fell on a slippery film set during shoot.

Asked by Rajat Sharma why he made Sridevi fall, Farhan replied, "Main koun hota hoon Srideviji ko giraane wala? (Who am I to make her fall?) I was an assistant cameraman. I was the seventh or eighth cameraman. The main cameraman was Manmohan, or Manji, who was sitting on a crane and watching through his viewfinder. The scene was that Srideviji gets bad news, and she starts to dance out of frustration. She first spoke to choreographer Saroj ji (Khan)."

