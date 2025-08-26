Kunickaa Sadanand’s best movie moments: From 'Beta' to 'Hum Saath‑Saath Hain' Kunickaa Sadanand, now in Bigg Boss 19, has ruled both films and TV with memorable roles. Here’s a nostalgic look at her most loved performances.

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who recently entered the Bigg Boss season 19, has delivered several memorable performances in her acting career so far. Her notable films include 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Beta', 'Koyla', 'Khiladi', 'King Uncle', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' among others.

For those who may not know, she made her acting debut with the 1988 film 'Kabrastan', where she played the role of 'Kitty'. In her acting career, she has appeared in more than 100 films and worked with talented actors like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and others.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s best movie moments

1. Beta

The romantic drama film 'Beta' was directed by Indra Kumar and features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani, Kunickaa Sadanand, Akash Khurana, Rita Bhaduri among others in the lead roles. In this film, Kunickaa played the character of 'Kunika' and her role was loved by the audience at the time of its release.

The movie 'Beta' revolves around the story of a son (played by Anil Kapoor) of a wealthy widower who becomes devoted to his stepmother after his father remarries. The film 'Beta' was a box office hit, it was made with a budget of Rs 4 crore and earned Rs 21 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

2. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Kunickaa played the character of Mamta's friend 'Shanti' in the blockbuster film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and she got praised by the critics and won the hearts of the audience. The movie was directed by Sooraj R Barjatya and has an esemble cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, Sonali Bender, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Thakur, Neelam Kothari, and others.

3. Khiladi

Kunickaa Sadanand’s role of 'Julie' in the action comedy film 'Khiladi' received recognition from the viewers. The film features Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori in the key roles. It holds an IMDb rating of 7.1 and is available to stream on Prime Video.

Kunickaa Sadanand's notable works in TV industry

The 61-year-old actress has not only worked in films, but also made a name in the television industry. She has featured in numerous television serials and best remembered for her roles in 'Kanoon', 'Zindagi Milke Bitayenge', 'Swabhimaan', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya'.

