Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are now married; make first appearance as wife and husband | Watch

New Delhi:

Kritika Kamra, actor, and Gaurav Kapur, actor-cricket presenter, are now married. The duo kept their wedding low-key with only families and select friends in attendance. The couple opted for a simple signing ceremony held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at their Bandra home.

The duo who have been dating for a while now, had managed to keep their relationship under wraps. They announced their relationship in December 2025.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first appearance as wife and husband

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur looked elegant as they made their first appearance after their wedding. With love in their eyes and smiles on their faces, the duo posed for the cameras. Notably, the couple has yet to share their official wedding pictures.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur wedding reception details

A day after their wedding, the couple will host their industry colleagues and friends on Thursday, March 12. Both Kritika and Gaurav's friends from both films and cricket are expected to attend "The Party, After". A glimpse of their reception invite is going viral on social media. It reads: "We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows." The invite was signed by the newlyweds. Take a look:

When Kritika and Gaurav first confirmed their relationship

On December 10, 2025, Kritika took to Instagram and shared several cute photos from her breakfast outing with Gaurav. In the pictures, the duo seemed to relish a hearty breakfast while clicking each other. They also wore matching sneakers. In yet another video from the carousel, the couple seemed to drink from Bubby's cups, a popular cafe in New York, thus confirming their relationship. "Breakfast with", she wrote in her caption, letting her pictures complete her sentence.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in The Great Shamsuddin Family.

