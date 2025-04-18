KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal name of their daughter with cute first pic | See Post Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul shared a glimpse of their baby daughter on Friday. The duo also revealed the name in an Instagram post.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty on Friday, announced the name of their baby girl by sharing a glimpse of her photo on social media. The duo took to their Instagram handle and shared a joint post revealing their daughter's name - Evaarah. In the post, cricketer KL Rahul can be seen holding baby Evaarah close, while Athiya is seen looking at her. Read more to know the details.

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul shared the picture with a caption that reads, 'Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God.' The post has garnered millions of likes and thousands of comments. The couple received congratulatory messages from their family, fans and film industry friends. For the unversed, KL Rahul is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, April 18, 2025.

Check the Instagram post below:

Social media reacts

Replying to the post, 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, 'Eeeeevvvvvvuuuuuuu' joined by several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor and Suniel Shetty who commented heart emoticons.

What is the meaning of the daughter's name?

The meaning of the daughter's name is mentioned in the caption of the post. Athiya and KL Rahul described their daughter as a gift from God. In March, Athiya shared the good news of her daughter's birth with fans on Instagram. She posted a painting of two swans, with the message, 'Blessed with a baby girl.'

Athiya Shetty's work front

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Sonal Dabral's directorial Go Noni Go in 2024. The film also features PR Balan, Dimple Kapadia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. Before this, she was seen in romantic comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vibha Chhibber. This film is produced by Rajesh Bhatia, Kiran Bhatia and Kiran Zaveri.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Mohanlal starrer