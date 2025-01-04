Kiara Advani hospitalised? Actor's team issues statement after she misses Game Changer event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's fans were in deep shock after several reports claiming that her health has deteriorated and the actress is hospitalised surfaced on social media. Now, Kiara's team has come forward and issued a clarification on the same stating that the actress has been advised to rest following an excessive work schedule. Her representative dismissed reports that the actor has been hospitalised. Reports of her hospitalisation surfaced after Kiara skipped the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Game Changer on Saturday.

"Kiara Advani has not been hospitalised, she’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working non stop," the representative told PTI. Kiara was last seen in 2023's Satyaprem Ki Katha where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan.

About Kiara's next film, Game Changer

Game Changer is a political action thriller directed by S Shankar, reuniting Kiara with Telugu star Ram Charan after their appearance in the 2019 movie titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars S J Suryah, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra and Samuthirakani. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing a double role, one of Apanna and the other of his son, who is also an IAS officer. Kiara is playing his love interest in Game Changer.

The music of the film has been composed by Thaman S. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, in several formats including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and EPIQ. If reports are to be believed, it is said that the film is made on a huge budget of over Rs 500 crore.

