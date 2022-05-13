KGF Chapter 2 fan questions Prime Video on movie's OTT premiere date, streamer responds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THENAMEISYASH When is KGF: Chapter 2 releasing on OTT?

Highlights Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's KGF: Chapter 2 released on April 14

KGF: Chapter 2 will be available for streaming on Amazon prime Video in the coming time

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Hindi film actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

KGF: Chapter 2 has been going all guns blazing at the box office ever since it has released on April 14 worldwide. The Yash-starrer action film has earned Rs 420.70 crore after four weeks of release for the Hindi version and even still many viewers are flocking cinema halls to witness the mass entertainment on the big screen. Meanwhile, many cine buffs are wondering when and where KGF 2 will be available for streaming.

Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Sony LIV? When and where to watch

Recently a social media user quizzed Prime Video on KGF: Chapter 2 OTT premiere date. the streamer said in response, "We haven't made any announcement on this yet. Request you to stay tuned to Amazon Prime Video for further updates (sic)."

Meanwhile, it is best for the fans to watch the KGF sequel in theatres if they do not want to miss out on the biggest event film in India in a long time. KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and on YouTube for free viewing.

Read: KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passes away, fans say 'Will miss you in Chapter 3'

KGF stars Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash. In the second installment, Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon steps in to play the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India. The franchise is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. In the end credits scene of KGF: Chapter 2, the makers have also hinted at a third film. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited on that front.