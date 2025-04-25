Kesari: Chapter 2 struggles at box office, know how much did Akshay Kumar starrer collected on day 7 Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari: Chapter 2' has slowed down at the box office. The courtroom drama released on April 18, 2025, also stars R Madhavan, Regina Cassandra and Ananya Panday in key roles. Read further to know its day 7 box office collection here.

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's starrer Kesari: Chapter 2 hit the big screens worldwide on April 18, 2025. Despite the film's good storyline and actors' great performances, it struggled at the box office. The courtroom drama is based on the life of Sir C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the crown for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and also stars Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Alexx O'Nell and Simon Paisley Day in lead roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection on day 7

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama film managed to earn Rs 3.45 crore at the Indian box office on its seventh day. Currently, the total box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stands at Rs 46.05 crore. For the unversed, Kesari 2 is the spiritual sequel of 2019's Kesari, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay Kumar's starrer Kesari: Chapter 2 is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari Chapter 2 day-wise box office report

The biographical period drama film had a decent start on its opening day. The movie, which was released on April 18, 2025, collected Rs 7.75 crore on day 1. It witnessed a 25.81% increase on the second day by earning Rs 9.75 crore. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial saw a jump in numbers on Sunday (day 3) and collected Rs 12 crore, but it failed to pass the Monday (day 4) test as the total box office collection of Kesari 2 stood at Rs 4.5 crore. On the fifth day, the Bollywood film earned Rs 5 crore and further saw a dip on its sixth day by earning Rs 3.6 crore. Now, on its seventh day, the film collected Rs 3.45 crores.

