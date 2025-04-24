Vijay Varma wraps up shoot for upcoming series 'Matka King' | Check post Bollywood actor Vijay Varma shared the news of the wrap-up of the shoot of Amazon Prime Video's Matka King on his Instagram account. Check details

New Delhi:

The shooting of Nagraj Manjule's upcoming web series Matka King has been wrapped up, and the news of the same has been shared by Vijay Verma himself in a social media post. Read further to know what he had written on the Instagram post.

It is significant to note that the series is based on the world of Mumbai in the 1960s and the exciting story of Matka gambling, where Vijay Varma is playing the lead role. For those who don't know, Vijay began the shooting of Matka King in June last year. The makers of the web series, along with Vijay Varma, shared the update on June 12, 2024.

Vijay Varma's post

On Thursday, Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Verma took to his Instagram profile and uploaded a picture of a cake shaped like Matka, which is covered in a red cloth. In the picture, he wrote, 'Matka King wrapped'. Check the screengrab of Vijay Varma's post below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY VARMA)Screengrab of Vijay Varma's Instagram story

Matka King's cast

It must be noted that apart from Vijay, this web series features Sai Tamhankar, Kritika Kamra, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in lead roles. The thriller drama 'Matka King' is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films and will be made available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Vijay Varma's work front

For the unversed, the actor was last seen in the thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack alongside Harry Parmar, Naseeruddin Shah and Patralekhaa Paul. Vijay Varma's performance in this series was loved by the audience. Apart from Amazon Prime Video's Matka King, the Darlings actor Vijay Varma will next be seen in Netflix's Hindi romantic comedy drama film Gustaakh Ishq alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

