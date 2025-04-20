Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan's starrer sees growth on day 2 Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 had a decent start at the Indian box office. Read further to know about its second-day box office collection here.

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, was released in theatres worldwide on April 18. The film is based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, who fought for the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Hindi-language film received rave reviews from critics and audiences. Regarding box office numbers, the film witnessed a growth on its second day of release. Read further to know how much the film earned on its first Saturday.

Kesari Chapter 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film also features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. The film sees a growth in its box office collection on its second day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 9.5 crores on day 2, more than its earnings on day 1. The film minted Rs 7.75 crores on its opening day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Occupancy

Talking about the occupancy rate of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film recorded an overall 25.78% Hindi occupancy on Saturday (April 19), with the highest occupancy in the night shows. Like its opening day, the Chennai region saw the highest occupancy of 56% on the second day for Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's starrer Kesari Chapter 2.

Check the region-wise occupancy rate of the 5 main regions below:

Chennai: 56%

Bengaluru: 43.25%

Hyderabad: 37.75%

National Capital Region (NCR): 29.25%

Pune: 27.75%

Total earnings of Kesari Chapter 2

At present, Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial Kesari Chapter 2's total earnings stand at Rs 17.25 crores. The film is expected to cross the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office in the coming days.

About Kesari Chapter 2

For the unversed, Kesari 2 is the sequel of 2019's Kesari, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The second instalment - Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around the untold story of the 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The historical courtroom drama is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape Of Good Films.

