Keerthy Suresh visits Tirupati ahead of her Goa wedding with boyfriend Antony Thattil | Deets Inside

Keerthy Suresh visited Tirupati temple on Friday

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh visited Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, to visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple with her mother and actress Menaka on Friday. During this, her father, G. Suresh Kumar also accompanied the two. Keerthy informed the reporters during her visit that she was there to ask for blessings for her December wedding and Bollywood debut. Keerthi Suresh is all set to marry her childhood friend Antony. Both were in love since college days and Keerthi continued that love even after coming into films and becoming a star heroine. The two have known each other for 15 years and are now going to tie the knot.

Today she reached Tirupati and told the media, "I am getting married next month and my Hindi film is also going to be released soon, that is why I have come to seek God's blessings." She also confirmed that the marriage will take place in Goa in December.

Keerthy had recently shared a photo with her longtime boyfriend

South film industry's famous actress Keerthy Suresh has recently given a big hint about her marriage through her Instagram post. In this post, she is seen with her boyfriend Antony Thattil. According to media reports, the two will get married on December 11-12 in Goa. Keerthy Suresh shared a picture with Antony Thattil in her Instagram post, which was from this year's Diwali. She wrote, "15 years and the journey continues.... This post made it clear that the two have a 15-year-old and strong relationship. Also, Keerthy had revealed that she has named his pet dog "Nike", which is made by combining her and Antony's names.

Keerthi Suresh's next film

Talking about the work front, Keerthi Suresh will soon be seen in 'Baby John'. The film is directed by Kalis. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthi Suresh and Vamika Gabbi in lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on December 25, 2024.

Keerthy rose to fame with this film

Keerthi Suresh is a leading actress in South Cinema, known for her acting ability and diverse roles. She has made her mark in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Keerthi Suresh rose to fame with the 2018 film 'Mahanati'. She also won the National Award for this film. 'Mahanati' also features Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, Keerthy has appeared in films like 'Dussehra' and 'Bhola Shankar'.

