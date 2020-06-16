Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Kedarnath director Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor's charity tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Kedarnath director Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor's charity tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant made his Bollywood debut as an actor in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed "Kai Po Che" (2013), and the actor-filmmaker duo also collaborated on "Kedarnath" in 2018.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2020 23:46 IST
sushant singh rajput
Image Source : PRAGYA KAPOOR/ INSTAGRAM

Abhishek and Pragya were present at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral ceremony, which took place on June 15.

Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor have decided to do charity to honour the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple will be feeding 3400 impoverished families. "It's our way of honouring him and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends it gives us something to hold on to," Pragya said. Abhishek and Pragya were present at Sushant's funeral ceremony, which took place on June 15.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor-directed "Kai Po Che" (2013). The actor-filmmaker then went on to collaborate on "Kedarnath" in 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Shocked. Angry. Devastated. Heartbroken 💔 You will always be special my boy ❤️#sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Pragya Kapoor 🌿 (@pragyakapoor_) on

Mourning the demise of Sushant, Abhishek took to social media to share a heartfelt note. Calling him interstellar, he wrote: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, whose loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge Science buff and what consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I'm going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar."

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽💔 #sushantsinghrajput #gonetoosoon

A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on

The charity gesture initiated in Sushant's honour will be conducted via Pragya's NGO Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his home, Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, Sunday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X