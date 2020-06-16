Kedarnath director Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor's charity tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Image Source : PRAGYA KAPOOR/ INSTAGRAM Abhishek and Pragya were present at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral ceremony, which took place on June 15.

Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor have decided to do charity to honour the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple will be feeding 3400 impoverished families. "It's our way of honouring him and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends it gives us something to hold on to," Pragya said. Abhishek and Pragya were present at Sushant's funeral ceremony, which took place on June 15.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor-directed "Kai Po Che" (2013). The actor-filmmaker then went on to collaborate on "Kedarnath" in 2018.

Mourning the demise of Sushant, Abhishek took to social media to share a heartfelt note. Calling him interstellar, he wrote: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, whose loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge Science buff and what consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I'm going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar."

The charity gesture initiated in Sushant's honour will be conducted via Pragya's NGO Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his home, Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, Sunday.

