Katrina Kaif waves at paparazzi during first public appearance after son Vihaan's birth | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made her first public appearance in Mumbai since giving birth to her son, Vihaan Kaushal, whom she welcomed with actor Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025. For the unversed, the 43-year-old actress Katrina had stayed away from the limelight for several months, while Vicky made multiple public appearances following the announcement of their child's arrival.

A video of Katrina Kaif waving at paparazzi and onlookers from her car has gone viral online. Read on for more details.

Katrina Kaif waves at paparazzi during first public appearance after son Vihaan's birth

In the viral video, Katrina Kaif can be seen sitting with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karanchiwala. Both can be seen sitting in a car, engaged in conversation. She has her face covered with a black mask, However, she smiles and even waves at the camera for paparazzi. Watch the video below:

Social media users quickly reacted to the video and complimented her in the comment section. One user wrote, "Seeing her after soo long." Another added, "Katrina we need your comeback."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. They shared the first photo of their baby on January 7, 2026, along with a heartfelt caption that read, "Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words (sic)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding details and work front

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in 2024 film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was featured in blockbuster movie, Chhaava.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'superhero', says, 'She has been a warrior as a mother'