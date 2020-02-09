Katrina Kaif to team up with Ali Abbas Zafar for their fourth film, a superhero one

Katrina Kaif to team up with Ali Abbas Zafar again

Katrina Kaif will be teaming up with her close friend Ali Abbas Zafar for the fourth time. This project will be quite different from the last three films they have done together. As per Mumbai Mirror report, Katrina and Ali are collaborating for a superhero action film. Katrina will be seen performing some never-seen-before stunts in the film.

If it works well, the makers will spin a franchise. The project is currently on an initial stage with script yet to be finalised.

“Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise,'' reported Mumbai Mirror.

Ali will be writing, directing and producing the film. It is expected to go on floors this year. However, the final date is yet to be confirmed.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to join Katrina for this superhero movie. The duo's last film Zero neither impressed critics nor audience.

For the unversed, Katrina starred in Ali's directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which released in 2011. The duo later went on to work together in 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and 2019 film Bharat.

Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The movie will hit theatres on March 27 this year.