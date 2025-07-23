Karuppu teaser: Suriya rages in RJB’s dark new directorial | Watch Suriya roars back with Karuppu. The teaser gives fans a fierce first look at RJB’s intense directorial vision. Get cast, release, and teaser highlights here.

New Delhi:

The teaser of South superstar Suriya's new film 'Karuppu' has been released on the occasion of his 50th birthday. Yes! Suriya fans received a special gift on his 50th birthday. The teaser of the actor's much-awaited film 'Karuppu' was released on Wednesday, which started trending on social media as soon as it was out. In the film, Suriya is once again seen in an action avatar. Moreover, the 'Ghajini' reference in the teaser was well noticed by viewers.

The famous watermelon eating scene from 'Ghajini', released in 2005, has been shown once again in this teaser. This teaser of Karuppu clearly indicates that the film will not only be full of action, but also full of emotions and powerful dialogues.

Karuppu Teaser Out: Suriya’s Birthday Surprise for Fans

The teaser begins with a heavy voiceover, which talks about a local deity, who is worshipped with red chillies. With this cultural backdrop, Surya's double role comes to the fore - on one hand, his serious look wearing a lawyer's dress in the court and on the other hand, the village's desi look, in which he is seen holding a sickle in his hand. An interesting mystery is also hidden in both these characters, which can make the story of the film even more interesting. The action scenes shown in the teaser also look very powerful. The traditional Tamil setup, locations and folk religious elements are making the story of the film more interesting.

Watch the 'Karuppu' teaser here:

Karuppu Cast: Suriya, Trisha, Yogi Babu and More Confirmed

'Karuppu' is directed by RJ Balaji and its story is written by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Arvind Kumar. The film is produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Along with Surya, the film will feature actors like Trisha, Yogi Babu, Swasika, Indrans, Sshivada, Natti Subramanyam and Supreet Reddy.

