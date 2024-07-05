Kartik Aaryan raises temperature on internet with his shirtless pic flaunting ripped body

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest offering Chandu Champion, shared a shirtless picture of himself flaunting his ripped body. The actor recently underwent a massive transformation to fit into his Chandu Champion role. The image captures Kartik looking downwards while he flaunts his ripped body in the backdrop of the shadow of the sun. He captioned the post, ''Morning.''

Soon after Kartik shared the post, his fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Can't believe we are crying for murli not simping on your so perfect body.'' ''That jawline that body that facecard perfection at its peak so hawt,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Who's the hottest boy in the world? My Idol @KartikAaryan.''

Kartik's upcoming film

Kartik who is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently, shared a throwback video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The clip features the dance of Kartik in the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mode #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

On Monday, Kartik and Triptii Dimri were snapped at Mumbai airport as they headed for the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik will also be seen in Captain India, which is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

