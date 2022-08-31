Wednesday, August 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Kartik Aaryan announces 'Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa' as movie gets comic book adaptation

Kartik Aaryan announces 'Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa' as movie gets comic book adaptation

Kartik Aaryan-fronted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2022. Now, his character Rooh Baba will be featured in the comic book series Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2022 21:10 IST
image
Image Source : INSTAGARM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan's character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will feature in comic book

 Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" will be adapted into a comic book series, the actor has announced. Production houses T-Series and Cine1Studios have teamed up with Diamond Comics, India's iconic comic book distributor and publisher, to bring 'Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa', based on Aaryan's character, for the young audience.

"Rooh Baba aur unki kahaniyan ab aa gayi hai comics ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein. This one is for all my lil fans #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa @diamondcomicsindia @tseries. official @cine1studios (sic)," Aaryan captioned the cover art of the upcoming comic book on Instagram on Tuesday.

 

"Keep the excitement flowing as we introduce #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa comics coming very soon to entertain you and your family (sic)!" read the post by Diamond Comics.

Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan attend Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

Related Stories
Kartik Aaryan meets Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker calls him 'middle-class' for THIS reason. Check out

Kartik Aaryan meets Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker calls him 'middle-class' for THIS reason. Check out

Satyaprem Ki Katha release date: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film to hit theatres on THIS date

Satyaprem Ki Katha release date: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film to hit theatres on THIS date

Kartik Aaryan indulges in fun banter with 'chote rooh baba', sings 'Ami Je Tomar', watch video

Kartik Aaryan indulges in fun banter with 'chote rooh baba', sings 'Ami Je Tomar', watch video

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy was released in theatres on May 20. Also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022 collecting over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

Read: Cobra Twitter Review & Reactions: A treat for Vikram fans, detailing & twists in movie praised

Aaryan will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's "Freddy" and Rohit Dhawan's "Shehzada".

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News