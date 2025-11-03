Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri gets another release date | Find out Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received yet another release date change. Find out what it is.

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, got yet another release date. The film, marking Kartik and Ananya's second film together after Pati Patni Aur Woh, will release on December 25, 2025.

The shoot for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri started in May this year. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and is a surprise line-up in the list of year-end releases.

When is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri releasing?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles, will see the light of the day on December 25, 2025, in theatres. The makers announced the same with a new poster, in which, Ananya is seen piggybacking Kartik. "I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," penned Kartik.

In the comment box, Kartik loyalists couldn't keep their calm. They wrote, "And we are waitingggggggggggggggg last year diwali was the best and this year new year will be the best", "Ye adami hmesha achanak hamla karta hai", "Saaat samundarrr paarrr mein Tere peeche peeche agayiii", "You made our Christmas break [love heart emoji]", and others.

When was Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri previously slated for release?

Multiple release dates for Kartik and Ananya's film have been announced in the past. In September 2025, Kartik announced that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release on December 31, 2025. Prior to that, the film's release was scheduled for February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, seems like Kartik fans wouldn't have to wait much longer anymore.

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar reunite after Dostana 2 clash

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's first film after the Dostana 2 controversy. The film, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor and The Ba***ds of Bollywood fame Lakshya, was announced pre-Covid. It was abruptly put on hold after reports of fallout between the actor-director duo. However, seems like the duo have mended ways and are now back to working together.

